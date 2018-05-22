Man tells Youngstown Police he was shot near playground

A 26-year-old man was being treated at North Side Hospital after telling police he was shot Monday night.

Officers interviewed the victim at the hospital where he was driven by a witness to the shooting he says took place in the Kimmelbrooks housing complex.

The victim told police he was sitting on his jeep with his girlfriend near a playground when two men drove up in a pickup truck and began firing shots.

The man was shot in the foot and says he fell to the ground as the pickup truck drove away.

Police searched the area around the housing complex and didn't find any trace of the shooters or any bullet holes in the victim's Jeep.

Neighbors also told officers that didn't hear gunfire, according to the police report.