Worker injured in fall at YSU parking deck

Work has been suspended on the Youngstown State University parking deck on Lincoln Avenue after a worker was injured on the job.

Officials tell 21 News that the man working on the deck's floor fell about ten feet just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

There is no word on his name or condition.

Authorities say work on the deck has halted while they try to find out how the accident happened.