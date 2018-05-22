Transfer man dies after Pymatuning Twp. accident

Police in Pymatuning Township say a Transfer man has died following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a media release from police, three vehicles were involved in the accident at North Hermitage Road and Rutledge Road just after noon on Sunday.

The release did not identify the types of vehicles involved, but 21 News reported on Sunday that one of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

Police say one of the victims, 65-year-old Gary Baker of Transfer, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he died.

Township police say 28-year-old Joshua Rodondi and 27-year-old Rebecca Rodondi of Hermitage were also involved in the crash. Police did not say that they were injured.