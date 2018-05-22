Transfer man dies after Pymatuning Twp. accident - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Transfer man dies after Pymatuning Twp. accident

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. -

Police in Pymatuning Township say a Transfer man has died following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to a media release from police, three vehicles were involved in the accident at North Hermitage Road and Rutledge Road just after noon on Sunday.

The release did not identify the types of vehicles involved, but 21 News reported on Sunday that one of the vehicles was a motorcycle.

Police say one of the victims, 65-year-old Gary Baker of Transfer, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he died.

Township police say 28-year-old Joshua Rodondi and 27-year-old Rebecca Rodondi of Hermitage were also involved in the crash. Police did not say that they were injured.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:45:48 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:57:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...More >>
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.More >>

  • Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:13:46 GMT
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms