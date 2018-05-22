Valley labor force declines as jobless rate improves - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley labor force declines as jobless rate improves

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The unemployment rate in the Valley improved last month, as fewer people were looking for work.

The jobless rate in the Youngstown-Warren Metropolitan area dropped from 5.7% in March to 5.1% in April. The Youngstown Metro rate improved 1.1% since April of last year.

The unemployment rates in the City of Youngstown, Trumbull and Mahoning Counties each improved by half a percent from March to April.

Columbiana County had the best jobless rate, coming in at 4.8% last month. Warren's rate of 6.5% was higher than Youngstown, or any of the three counties in the Valley.

Unemployment here still needs to improve to match the current rate of 4.3% in Ohio and the nationwide average of 3.9%.

The latest figures released on Tuesday show that the Civilian Labor Force has dropped from 245,400 a year ago to 240,100 last month in the metro area. That means 5,300 people have either left the Valley or have stopped looking for work over the past year.

It remains to be seen how local unemployment is impacted next month when General Motors ends the second shift at the Chevy Cruze plant in Lordstown.

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for April 2018

  • Youngstown-Warren Metro 5.1%
  • Mahoning County 5.2%
  • Trumbull County 5.5%
  • Columbiana County 4.8%
  • Warren City 6.5%
  • Youngstown City 6.2%
  • Ohio 4.3%
  • U.S. 3.9%

