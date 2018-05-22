Some lawmakers want to open primaries to independent voters - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Some lawmakers want to open primaries to independent voters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Some top Pennsylvania lawmakers want to allow independent voters to participate in the major parties' primary elections in an effort to bring more moderates to the polls.

Currently, only voters registered with a political party may vote in its primary election, leaving unaffiliated voters without a voice until the general election.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, a Republican, said Monday that "the extremes of the parties have taken over the primary process."

Philly.com reports that House Majority Leader Dave Reed, a Republican, has also expressed support for the idea and Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, a Democrat, has signaled he would be open to it. Democrat Frank Dermody, the House minority leader, has not taken a position.

