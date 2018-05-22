Ohio State president seeks info about alleged misconduct

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.

At issue are allegations against Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. The university says it has received reports about alleged misconduct by male student-athletes in eight sports.

President Michael Drake on Monday sent an email request to alumni who attended Ohio State from the mid-1970s to the mid-1990s, asking they bring forward any information they have related to the allegations.

Drake asked people to contact a Seattle-based law firm hired by Ohio State to conduct an independent investigation.

The matter has also been referred to Columbus police and the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for a potential criminal investigation.

