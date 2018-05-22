Ohio students to test wits against cybersecurity attackers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio students to test wits against cybersecurity attackers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A central Ohio university is hosting an event that will test students' skills at defending against cyberattacks.

The daylong capture-the-flag event Tuesday at Franklin University will allow high school and college students to work to solve a series of real-world scenarios to test their knowledge and technical skills. Teams can retrieve virtual flags by successfully solving challenges and top finishers will receive special recognition.

The event is part of Cyber Range, a learning and teaching tool made available through the Ohio Cyber Collaboration Committee, or OC3. The committee coordinates Ohio's efforts to strengthen cybersecurity.

