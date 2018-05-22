Ohio GOP's Ryan Smith eyes speaker nod; timing questioned

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republicans appear poised to elect former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's hand-picked successor to lead the chamber through the end of the year.

A vote to replace Rosenberger is scheduled for Tuesday. Democrats say the session is improper because it was added by the chamber's acting leader, President Pro Tem Kirk Schuring. House rules say only the speaker can add a day to the calendar.

The rules dispute could add another delay to a process that's already been rocky. Republicans hit an impasse last week when none of the three candidates to fill Rosenberger's unexpired term could secure the 50 votes needed.

A spokesman said Monday that Republican Finance Chairman Ryan Smith now has the necessary support.

Rosenberger resigned last month amid FBI questioning surrounding his lavish lifestyle.

