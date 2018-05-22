Ohio Turnpike drawing attention to aging drivers

The Ohio Turnpike Commission is asking those who share the state's highways and interstates to pay special attention to "senior" drivers this month.

According to the Turnpike Commission May is "Older Americans Month", and with the increased attention on seniors across the nation, the commission is hoping to amp up awareness on issues surrounding mature drivers.

A release from the commission says 25 percent of all drivers will be 65 or older by 2025, and the number of older driver-involved crashes is on the rise in Ohio.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than 6,700 drivers over the age of 65 were killed in crashes in 2016- making up nearly 20% of all traffic fatalities for the year.

The Turnpike says that they have already taken several measures to increase safety on Ohio's turnpike, including retro-reflective laminates that make highway signs brighter and easily visible pavement markings that are restriped each year.

In the state of Ohio, there are no additional requirements for "senior drivers" to renew their licenses. All licensed drivers are required to renew their driver's licenses in person and pass a vision test every four years.

In some states across the nation, legislators have passed laws requiring drivers over a certain age must renew their license more frequently, or submit a medical report by a certified position when renewing their license.

However, in the Buckeye State, those who are worried that a driver might be unsafe can report them to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

AAA says law enforcement officers and physicians represent the majority of individuals submitting reports, although concerned citizens also can do so.

If a state agency finds a complaint reasonable and credible, it may ask the reported driver to submit additional information, which could be used to help determine if a driver needs "reexamined".

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles reexamination involves the immediate evaluation of an individual by a BMV approved hearing officer. It consists of an interview, and may also involve a vision test, a written test, and/or a driving test. Following the test, a BMV official will make the determination if a license should be restricted, suspended, or revoked.

In addition, drivers can self-report medical conditions during their renewal process. They will then be required to submit a medical packet within 30 days to the BMV.

AAA reports that there are specialized driving schools for senior drivers, which focus on concerns specific to mature drivers.

The National Institute on Aging has several recommendations for drivers including:

See your doctor if pain, stiffness, or arthritis seem to get in the way of your driving.

Think about getting hand controls for both the gas and brake pedals if you have leg problems.

Cut back on or stop driving at night if you have trouble seeing in the dark. Try to avoid driving during sunrise and sunset, when the sun can be directly in your line of vision.

Try to keep the inside of the car as quiet as possible while driving to help with hearing issues.

Leave more space between you and the car in front of you.

Start braking early when you need to stop.

Avoid heavy traffic areas or rush-hour driving when you can.

Make a list of all of your medicines, and talk with your doctor or pharmacist about how they can affect your driving.

Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurance companies may lower your bill when you pass this type of class. Organizations like AARP, American Automobile Association (AAA), or your car insurance company can help you find a class near you.

For more resources for mature drivers visit the NHTSA or AAA. Information on Ohio's driving laws can be found here.

In addition, there are resources available for family members or caregivers of senior drivers.