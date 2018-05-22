One person hospitalized after Howland house fire

A fire at a home in Howland is under investigation, after leaving one person in the hospital Tuesday.

Fire department officials say flames broke out at a home on Hunter's Trails SE shortly after 11:30 a.m.

According to a Lieutenant with the department, no one was home when the fire started.

However, a homeowner arrived moments later and found the home filled with smoke.

The homeowner was able to make it out of the house but was taken to the hospital.

The identity of the homeowner has not yet been released.

Fire officials say the blaze is still under investigation at this point, but it appears as though it started in a bedroom.

Its estimated that the flames and water caused approximately $12,000 worth of damage.