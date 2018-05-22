Warren man accused of beating puppy says he's sorry

A Warren man caught on camera beating a puppy is confronted by the woman now caring for the animal.

Animal advocates and rescuers packed into a Warren Municipal Courtroom on Tuesday to look on as James Shaeffer went before a judge for a hearing.

The 64-year-old is charged with aggravated menacing and animal cruelty after video shot by his roommate surfaced, showing Shaeffer beating and punching his Landseer Newfoundland puppy in the head.

21 News asked Shaeffer if he felt sorry for his actions.

"Of course I am. I don't even want to get into the whole story," Shaeffer said. "I shouldn't have drank, that was the worst thing I could have ever done. I love that dog."

But the dog's new owner called him out in the hallway of the courthouse for neglecting his pet.

Nicole Rese, of Howland, rescued the puppy and renamed her Zazu. Rese joined others in court to take a stand for Zazu and other animals who may have been abused.

"She doesn't have a voice," Rese said. "If she had a voice when all this happened, she would have stopped it way ahead of time, so I'm here to represent her."

Now seven weeks later, the pup is doing well. Rese says Zasu is learning to swim and is playing with her new family.

"She still has some major behavioral issues, but she's really coming around, now she wags her tail," Rese said.

Shaeffer's case was continued for 60 days. Sources tell 21 News he's expected to plead to the charges at that time.