Report: 12-year-old Youngstown school student 'choked out' by bus driver

Boardman Police are investigating whether a bus driver assaulted a 12-year-old student at Paul C. Bunn Elementary.

The driver is accused of putting the child in a choke hold and according to a witness, within seconds the child went limp and passed out.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, William Baun, the Principal at Paul C. Bunn called officers Monday afternoon saying that a student had been assaulted.

The principal told officers that he received a call from Community Bus Services, the private contractor that the Youngstown School District uses to provide busing to students, and they said the bus carrying a "disruptive student" was turning around and returning to the school.

When the principal walked down the hallway toward the front door he could see the bus driver and a 12-year-old student involved in a "scuffle."

The report says that as the principal got closer he could see the bus driver had the student in a choke hold.

Then reportedly Principal Baun separated the two, at which point the report says the student went limp and his eyes rolled back into his head, according to the principal.

As the student "came to" the principal told officers that he said, "she was choking me."

The boy also reportedly told the principal that there had been an incident on the bus and claimed that the bus driver had pushed him down in an effort to force him to sit.

The student admitted to school officials that he had "physical contact" with the bus driver "while she was driving."

21 News talked to Terry Thomas, the CEO of Community Bus Services, and he said, "The child was actually interacting and hitting the driver while the driver was operating the bus."

According to the bus company, there are at least four cameras on the bus, but it's unclear when the altercation moved to the school if there were any cameras that recorded what happened, but the principal told police he witnessed the female bus driver put the child in a choke hold and the boy go limp and pass out.

"The only way this driver keeps her job is if we determine that there was some type of justifiable reason for putting her hands on a student beyond restraining," said Thomas.

Youngstown Schools spokesperson Denise Dick said CEO Krish Mohip is aware of the situation and there is an investigation underway.

Sergeant Mike Sweeney of the Boardman Township Police Department said officers are still investigating.

Sgt. Sweeney said they are working to get a copy of surveillance footage from the camera on the bus as well as speak directly to the bus driver.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the case.

However, a spokesperson from the Youngstown City School District said the district has decided that the bus driver will not be driving for them for the remainder of the year at least and any further action would be considered after the results of the criminal investigation.

The name of the bus driver and the bus attendant have not been released.

As far as the 12-year-old student, his mother told 21 News he's doing fine.