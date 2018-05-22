YSU employs new tool for risk management - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU employs new tool for risk management

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University is in the business of educating students, and it's taking a best-practice page from the business world to identify and manage risk factors beyond what already is being done.

"This just takes it up a notch and it takes it to a little bit of a higher level, a more systematic, integrated process, pulling from those best practices," said Sarah Gambo, Director of Internal Audit and Risk Management.

The areas of risk might include anti-hacking cybersecurity or other newly emerging issues such as the problems at Michigan State and Penn State which proved so costly.  

A newly formed 19-member panel selected from across the campus will hold its first meeting next month.

"That will be their first task, really figuring out how they're going to prioritize those risks and look at them," said Gampo. 

The panel will look at all campus operations, including the addition of more on-campus housing.

A greater number of students living on campus could be reviewed for risk.

"When we talk about risk we're really just talking about anything that could go wrong in the pursuit of our objective," said Gampo. 

It comes down to good planning and being better prepared to reduce the chance of loss and harm to the university.  

