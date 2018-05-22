Liberty police payroll problems - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty police payroll problems

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

There might not be enough money to pay police officers in Liberty this summer due to a budget shortfall.

Liberty officials needed a loan to meet payroll earlier this year. Now the bank wants their money back.

After they pay that bill next month, there won't be anything left in the budget.

Liberty Fiscal officer Steve Shelton said the township's police department has to pay the bank $420,000 by the end of June.

That's from a loan they needed to meet payroll in February.

Right now, there's only $538,000 in the police budget.

"They should start running at a deficit at the end of June. They probably have another $100,000 to collect from the state until August," said Shelton.

August is when the township can start collecting advances on real estate taxes, but from July 1st until that time, trustees are going to have to figure out how to fund the police department.

They could look at revenue from speed cameras being used on highways. 

Most of that income had been going to the township's general fund.  

"If there's no money for the police department the cameras are bringing money in. There might be layoffs. To me it's a safety deal. It is to help fund the police department so that's what we're looking at, different ideas there," said Trustee Greg Cizmar.

"It obviously brings in funds but from my stand point it's primarily a safety issue. We'll be able to determine better after we look at it a little closer as to what kind of action we may or may not have to do," said Trustee Arnie Clebone.

The police chief reportedly suggested police get 80 percent of speed camera income to generate money for the department.

Trustees will need to make that final decision.

