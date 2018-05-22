Lower Humidity Wednesday; High Heat By Weekend - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lower Humidity Wednesday; High Heat By Weekend

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
After a muggy and stormy Tuesday, Wednesday will feel much different. Clouds will part for sunshine and we expect a beautiful afternoon with lower humidity. There may be some fog late Wednesday night and early Thursday. 

Thursday afternoon looks sensational with warm temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine. A perfect May day! 

Some of the warmest weather of the season so far is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. There will also be a noticeable increase in humidity, making it feel even hotter. Most of Saturday will be dry but there may be spotty showers and storms during the rest of the holiday weekend.  

