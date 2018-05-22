Former Smith Twp. police chief arrested by U.S. Marshals

The former chief of police in Smith Township is behind bars nearly two weeks after being indicted on one charge of theft in office.

John Siranovic, who previously functioned as the chief of police in Smith Township for more than a decade, was indicted earlier this month on charges of theft in office and grand theft.

U.S. Marshals tell 21 News that Siranovic was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Green previously said that Siranovic allegedly stole more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards, and credit cards from the department's evidence room.

Green says Siranovic had sole control over the evidence room at the time.

Siranovic left the Smith Township in 2017.

At that point, officials say Siranovic was hired as a patrolman for the Sebring Police Department.

Sebring Police Ray Harris said that Siranovic was placed on unpaid leave pending his resignation.

An online court docket does not yet list Siranovic's court schedule.

