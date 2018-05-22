Police: Pregnant teen struck by vehicle during alleged marijuana deal in Warren

A pregnant teenager was taken to the hospital after police said she was struck by a vehicle after being thrown from it.

Warren police said on Monday at 2:15 pm, they found the woman lying in the middle of Cottage Street between the stop sign at the intersection and the sidewalk on Charles Avenue.

A witness told police the woman was hanging on the vehicle on the front windshield when the vehicle stopped suddenly, throwing her off of it.

She had a serious injury to her lower leg and severe road rash to the right side of her body, according to a police report.

The woman was tossed from the hood, landing on the pavement after the driver slammed on the brakes.

The driver then ran over her while she was still laying on the ground, according to the report.

The witness told police a black hatchback type vehicle was the one that struck the teen, similar to Warren's police cruisers, and did not know who the people were.

Police were told by the witness the teen had talked with the people in the vehicle before the incident and was attempting to sell them marijuana.

She then became angry and began to bang on the front windshield, according to police.

The witness told police the teen was selling the marijuana for them and that it was all theirs and that she knew the people in the vehicle through Facebook.

The teen was then taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital where she was Life Flighted to another facility.

Her condition and the baby's condition are unknown.

Police have not charged anyone in the incident and it's unclear, who, if anyone, could face charges.