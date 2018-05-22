Two New Castle teens headed to trial in double murder case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two New Castle teens headed to trial in double murder case

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

Two New Castle teens will both face trial after they're charged as adults in the double murder of two other teenagers in February. 

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office released Tuesday 18-year-old Caden Popovich and 18-year-old Dohnavin Miller will head to trial following a preliminary hearing.

The two were charged with homicide after 19-year-old Cameron Martwinski and 19-year-old Justin Luca were shot to death at a home on Franklin Avenue on February 25, according to police. 

Police said the disagreement began over a girl. 

"These defendants senselessly took two lives, and those victims' families will never be the same," said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. "Thanks to collaboration between our prosecutors, the New Castle Police Department and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Drug Task Force, we're pursuing justice in this tragic case."

In addition to the homicide charges, Popovich is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm by a minor and receiving stolen property, after officials found a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with the same ammunition that was found at Popovich's residence and removed from both victims during the autopsy.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Ditka and Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte.

