Girard's Waid verbals to Fordham University

Mark Waid has been a three-year starter for the Girard football and has made a lot of big plays.

Tuesday night, he made a big decision based on his future.

He announced on Twitter he's verbally committed to Fordham University in New York City.

The senior-to-be has played in 32 games, thrown for more than 72 hundred yards and 69 touchdowns.

Schools after Waid included Youngstown State, Dartmouth, Columbia, Lafayette and Boston College among others.

Fordham is a member of the Patriot League and Waid, a solid academic student, plans to major in business.