Girard's Waid verbals to Fordham University

Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is transferring to LSU, where he will be eligible to play immediately and compete for the Tigers' starting job.More >>
Former Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow is transferring to LSU, where he will be eligible to play immediately and compete for the Tigers' starting job.More >>
Former Niles football coach Brian Shaner has taken an assistant's job with Western Reserve.More >>
Former Niles football coach Brian Shaner has taken an assistant's job with Western Reserve.More >>
Struthers boy's basketball coach Jim Franceschelli is stepping down after four seasons.More >>
Struthers boy's basketball coach Jim Franceschelli is stepping down after four seasons.More >>
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Congress should enact uniform standards for any states that allow sports betting.More >>
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says Congress should enact uniform standards for any states that allow sports betting.More >>
LeBron James may go from idolized to immortalized in his hometown.More >>
LeBron James may go from idolized to immortalized in his hometown.More >>
High school baseball and softball tournament scores from Thursday, May 17, 2018.More >>
High school baseball and softball tournament scores from Thursday, May 17, 2018.More >>
High school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday, May 15, 2018.More >>
High school softball and baseball scores from Tuesday, May 15, 2018.More >>