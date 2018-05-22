Celebration planned for state champion East High Rugby team

A 6 p.m. Thursday, May 24, a community tailgate celebration will mark the East High School Rugby team's state championship.

The event, which will take place at East High on Bennington Avenue, will include music by DJ Chip Banks and food and it's free.

The East High Rugby team formed this year and captured the Division III state title last weekend, defeating Shaker Heights in the finals.

Bill Burton coaches the team.

Burton said that he's impressed at the level of interest there is in this area for the sport of rugby, and he thinks other schools will quickly be picking it up in the years to come.

The tailgate is a family-friendly event.