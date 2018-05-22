TNP offers new funding for "Building a Better Warren" program

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) announced new funding for a fourth year of its Building a Better Warren program, thanks to a grant from the Kennedy Family Fund through the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Building a Better Warren offers residents and neighborhood associations interested in taking on a neighborhood cleanup, beautification or other improvement project a chance to apply for up to $300 toward that project.



Building a Better Warren is meant to build on the existing support TNP offers to residents to improve their neighborhoods.

The application process is simple and involves an individual or group committing to a clean up event or beautification project, proposing a date, time and work plan and proposing a budget.

Approved applicants will have up to $300 toward their projects covered by the organization.

Reimbursement or funding will be offered through a gift card or other method.

Eligible projects will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.



TNP's Deputy Director Lisa Ramsey emphasized the importance of sticking to the neighborhood plans issued by the organization in 2015.

"This allows us to support volunteer and resident driven efforts to improve our neighborhoods. The program aligns with the neighborhood plans that residents helped us create," said Ramsey.



Denise Rising, TNP's Community Outreach Coordinator, says that approved projects will be allowed to use the funding toward flowers, plant material, paint, playground equipment or repairs, fencing or other materials.

She emphasized that all projects will be considered so long as they are realistic and improve the community.



Applicants can contact Denise Rising at 330-720-6535 or download the application from here.