How to get through a traffic stop without endangering yourself and others

When you see flashing blue lights in your rear view mirror, the first thing you should do is look for a safe place to pull over.

"If you have to travel a distance, sometimes people will put their four ways on or they'll motion to the officer, where we can say hey they're going to be pulling off the road or into a parking lot over there, and we know the individual is not trying to flee the traffic stop," said Ohio State Patrol Trooper Sergeant Eric Brown. "Do not stop in the left lane when police pull you over. Merge when it's safe and pull over to the right side of the road to pull off. It is important for your safety, the officers and drivers on the road."



After pulling over, things can go wrong, especially if people start reaching for things and police can't see your hands and the hands of people in your vehicle.

"As officers we are trained to watch people's hands, because it's hands that can grab a gun to shoot you. If somebody's got their hands concealed in their coat we don't know if they are pointing a gun at us. We don't know if they have some type of weapon," said Brown.



21 News asked Sergeant Brown what people should do.

"Don't reach for things, keep your hands on the wheel and just follow officers commands. He's going to tell you the reason for the stop. He's going to ask you for your drivers license, your registration and proof of insurance. At the time he asks for it you can retrieve those items," said Brown.

He said if your identification is in your wallet or in your back pocket, ask the officer if you can get it and give it to them.

"At the end of the day, all officers, whether state troopers, sheriff's deputies or police officers, we all want to do the same as most folks, to go home safely to our families at the end of our shift. Just keep your hands on the wheel and follow officers commands and everything should go quickly and smoothly," said Brown.

Attorney Dave Betras with Betras, Kopp & Harshman gave his take on getting through a traffic stop safely.

"When an officer pulls you over, roll down your window then place your hands on the steering wheel where officers can see them, and ask the officer how can I help you, what do you need? When an officer asks for consent to search your car you are not obligated to give consent, but if you have committed a crime or the officer sees evidence of drugs in plain sight or evidence you have committed a crime or are about to commit a crime, that officer has a right to search your vehicle," said Betras. "You have less constitutional protections if you have committed a crime. If you don't believe the officer had a right to search your car, the time to argue it is in court, not with a police officer who has a badge and a gun. Police have the authority to ask you to get out of your vehicle, and if you don't they are going to physically remove you, and everything is going to go downhill from there."

"We have seen people argue with us over the traffic stop or not want to get out of the car. They can really be over the top with it, and the side of the road is not a place for you to argue your case for safety reasons," said Sergeant Brown. "I tell people we are not going to hold court on the side of the road. It's simple when your stopped comply with police orders. If an officer advises you that your under arrest and he is going to place cuffs on you, don't struggle with them and comply with their orders."

Betras also said that if you are asked to take a breathalyzer test, you don't have to, but there are legal consequences for not taking a test, and his best advice is to not drink and drive.