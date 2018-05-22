Auto Parkit allowed to move into old Delphi plant in Warren - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AUTOParkit allowed to move into old Delphi plant in Warren

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

A project that's been in the works for nearly three years is finally getting the green light.

A bankruptcy court ruled Tuesday that AUTOParkit, a company that makes automated parking garages, can buy and move into the old Delphi building in Warren. The project had been delayed because the former owner of the property filed for bankruptcy.

"We're happy to finally be doing something positive instead of wasting a lot of time and wasting a lot of money on litigation and negative things," said AUTOParkit owner Christopher Alan.

Alan says AUTOParkit has a ten year program and over ten years they expect to hire about 1,000 people. The company had already started manufacturing at the two former GE buildings across the street. 

"That building is filled up already and we need to start renovating the Packard sites so that we can expand here," said Alan.

One of the expansions will be a 25,000 square foot test facility.

"We want to get up and running as quickly as possible so we're hoping to start construction on that sometime before the holidays and it should be completed by beginning of summer of next year, that's a major major milestone for us, it's about a million dollar investment so we can test all of our equipment before it goes to be installed on site. From there, depending on how quickly the environmental cleanup proceeds, we'll start using the site as a distribution center as we begin setting up for fabrication of the larger equipment," said Alan.

Alan says much of the property will require 18 to 24 months of environmental cleanup but at least now the process can officially begin.

"We're looking forward to starting to have that impact on the community that we intended to have from the beginning."

