Scrappers host National Anthem auditions in Niles

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NILES, Ohio -

Plenty of Scrappers fans got their chance to sing their hearts out Tuesday at Eastwood Field in Niles to tryout for one of the coveted spots to sing the National Anthem at this year's games.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers hosted auditions to perform the National Anthem prior to a Scrappers home game this year at Eastwood Field.

Those that auditioned performed the entire song in front of a panel of judges, who will pick several people as this year's singers.
 
Fans interested in performing the National Anthem but were unable to attend auditions may contact kwalsh@mvscrappers.com for more information. 
 
The Scrappers open the 2018 season at Eastwood Field on June 15 vs. the West Virginia Black Bears. Tickets are on sale now. For a complete promotional schedule, tickets, memberships or the team store visit the Scrappers website or call the front office at (330) 505-0000.
 

