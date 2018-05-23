Youngstown Taco Bell customer drives up to attempted robbery - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown Taco Bell customer drives up to attempted robbery

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A woman ordering food at a Youngstown restaurant found herself in the middle of an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

The woman says she was at Taco Bell on Market Street when a man wearing a hoodie and a mask ran between her car and the drive-thru window and demanded the cash drawer.

The woman drove away to get out of harm's way.

When the three employees saw the man holding a gun, they ran to the back of the store.

According to police, the would-be robber ran away without getting any money.

No one was injured.

