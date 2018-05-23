Youngstown man spots suspect driving his stolen car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man spots suspect driving his stolen car

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

It's not every day that the victim of a car theft not only spots his vehicle, but also the person accused of stealing it.

It happened in Youngstown.

A South Dunlap Avenue man told police he was on his way home Tuesday when he saw his 1993 Buick Roadmaster driving west on Mahoning Avenue.

The victim says he followed the car to the Burger King and confronted the driver, who claimed he had purchased the car.

The rightful owner replied, “That's impossible because it's my vehicle!”

At that point, the alleged car thief ran into a wooded area off South Meridian Road.

After searching the area, police arrested the suspect identified as 47-year-old James Cominsky of Austintown.

According to a police report, Cominsky confessed that he took the car telling officers, “I was looking for change in the car and the keys were in it, so I took it.”

Cominsky was booked into the county jail on a charge of auto theft.

    •   
