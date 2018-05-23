Poland doctor named to Senior Hall of Fame

A Poland doctor will be inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony next week in Columbus.

Ronald Dwinnells, MD, and eleven other seniors from around the state have been singled out by the Ohio Department of Aging for their achievements and contributions to others, the roles they play in their communities, state and nation, and for what they do to promote productive and enjoyable lives.

The Ohio Department of Aging, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and members of the Ohio General Assembly will take part in the induction Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.

“At the Department of Aging, we believe in celebrating the relevance of our elders every day,” said Beverley Laubert, interim director of the department. “Dr. Dwinnells has a true talent for turning impossibilities into realities. Thanks to his lifetime of work, more than a million people in northeast Ohio have had access to medical, dental and mental health care they may not have gotten otherwise.”

According to a media release, Dr. Dwinnells has dedicated his life and career to improving the health and wellness of the Valley.

His 32-year medical practice and leadership of ONE Health Ohio transformed care delivery in northeast Ohio.

He has been awarded more than $50 million in federal grants and has brought more than $100 million into the local economy through health care services.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor Ohioans age 60 and older.

This year’s inductees range in age from 63 to 97. Dr. Dwinnells’ addition brings the total number of hall of fame members to 474.