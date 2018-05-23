Iowa man sentenced to prison for deadly Warren stabbing

An Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty to the deadly stabbing of a Warren man in 2017 is ordered to spend eight years behind bars.

Arteum Brodeur, 25, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning for sentencing in the death of Michael Krevas, 31.

Brodeur, who is said to be originally from Russia, apologized in court to the judge and Krevas' family.

"I never meant that situation to happen like that, it just happened so quick," Brodeur said. "I know they will not forgive me for what happened no matter what I say."

Brodeur was originally indicted on two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Authorities say Krevas went to Brodeur's North Park Avenue apartment on July 8, 2017, where an initial confrontation took place that was drug related.

Krevas was later tracked down by Brodeur and stabbed nearby that same night. He later died at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Krevas' mother says it was a drug deal gone bad.

"This town is just ridiculous, I've lost two children to drugs in a matter of 10 months," Donna Wood said. "I don't know how these other parents deal with it, but it's hell."

Wood says Krevas was loved by many and didn't deserve to die. She also doesn't believe eight years in prison is enough time to fit the crime.