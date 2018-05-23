Campbell preschool evacuated for suspect gas leak

A preschool in Campbell has been evacuated as a safety precaution while first responders investigate what could be a natural gas leak.

Elite Little Talents Daycare on Keystone Street was evacuated Wednesday morning.

According to the daycare center, they were told by officials that there appeared to be gas leaking from somewhere under the building.

Crews from Dominion Energy responded shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to officials from Dominion, the investigation found that a gas line running into the building was the source of the leak.

Since the line runs from the meter into the daycare, it is the responsibility of the business operator, according to Dominion.

Campbell Fire officials say the gas will remain shut off until the necessary repairs are made.



