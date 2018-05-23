Rains reveal buried, rusted barrels leaking near Mahoning River - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rains reveal buried, rusted barrels leaking near Mahoning River in Lowellville

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio -

Crews from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are making sure helping with cleanup efforts on a stream that feeds into the Mahoning River in Lowellville after a discovery of buried materials near a culvert. 

According to EPA officials, recent rains caused a brick culvert near River Road to collapse- and with the collapse came the discovery of steel barrels that had been buried. 

Officials say the barrels had rusted through and were leaking some type of oily substance into the soil and culvert. 

First responder crews were called out and began placing "booms" in the culvert to keep the oil-like substance from getting into the Mahoning River. 

Since then, crews have been working to remove the contaminated soil and materials. 

In addition, the EPA says a contractor is working to replace the culvert with steel walls. 

EPA authorities tell 21 News that approximately six roll-off dumpsters of contaminated soil have been removed. Once the soil is taken away, officials say it will undergo testing and analysis before it is disposed of properly in an approved landfill. 

Crews on the scene say once the new walls have been put in place, clean soil will be filled in. 

There has not been a timeline for released as to how long the barrels may have been buried there, however, investigators say they believe it was "some time ago". 

As for the leak, the EPA says that any amount of the substance that would have made it into the Mahoning River would not be enough to cause concern. 

The EPA says they are investigating the incident and plan on tracing the ownership of the property to find the previous owners. 

According to investigators, once they determine who improperly disposed of the barrels by burying them in the ground, that person may be required to foot the bill for the cleanup. 

EPA officials say the total cost is expected to be around $50,000. 

Work to install the new culvert walls and finish the cleanup process is expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon. 

