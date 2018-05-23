131st East Palestine Street fair kicks off - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

131st East Palestine Street fair kicks off

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -

Fair and festival season across the Valley is officially underway as community members and businesses are once again ready to kick off the annual East Palestine Street Fair. 

For more than 130 years the Street Fair has offered food, fun, games, and more to the community. This year, organizers say, will be no exception. 

The Street Fair runs Wednesday, May 23rd through Saturday the 26th and is free to attend. 

This year's schedule for the street fair:
Wednesday-Friday- 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. 
Saturday 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. 

MUSIC: 

Musical guests at the fair are free and open to the public at the main stage at the corner of Market & Main Streets in downtown East Palestine. The lineups include:
Friday:
7 p.m. Unity 
9 p.m. Cody Gibson

Saturday:
7 p.m.  The "Yankee Gray" Band
9 p.m.  Barstool Mountain Band. 

RIDES:
Rides at the East Palestine Street Fair are being provided by Bates Brothers Amusement Company. 

The Chamber of Commerce says Bates Brothers have been in the industry for over 50 years and provide midways for such events as the IX Indoor Amusement Park and Canfield Fair. 

Ride tickets are $1 each, most rides require multiple tickets. Ride-All-Day wristbands will be available for $10 on Wednesday and Thursday, $15 on Friday and Saturday. 

Two ticket booths will be located at Market and Rebecca Streets as well as on at Market and Meadow Lane. 

NEW THIS YEAR:
Thursday through Saturday the street fair will also have bingo in the tent at the north end of the midway sponsored by Our Lady of Lourdes Church. 

Meanwhile, Broken Smile Farm will provide pony rides in the parking lot of Ep Cornerstone Insurance Agency LLC.

TRAFFIC: 
The following streets are closed to traffic: Market Street from half-way between Taggart Street and Rebecca Street to Main Street, Rebecca Street a half-block east and west from Market Street, Meadow Lane from Sumner Street to Walnut Street. 

Streets will re-open after the Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 28.
 

