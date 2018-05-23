Kravitz Deli in Poland library closing permanently - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Kravitz Deli in Poland library closing permanently

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

Valley corned beef fans will have one less location to get their fill. 

Kravitz Deli has announced that the Poland Library location will close next week, on June 1st, permanently. 

But it's not all bad news, the restaurant chain announced that with the closure of Poland, comes an expansion of Inspired Catering and a remodeling of the Liberty Kravitz Deli. 

A post to the Deli's Facebook page reads, "Due to the growth of Inspired Catering and at the Garden Cafe in Fellow Riverside Garden, I have decided to close our Poland Kravitz location to better concentrate on our core business in Liberty, the Garden Cafe in MillCreek Park, and our Inspired Catering."

The post continues, saying, "We will be finishing all the catering events booked at the Poland Library, and we may be able to continue doing catering there subject to the business plan of whomever takes over the space."

Jack Kravitz, the owner of the company, said they have greatly enjoyed working with the library staff and being part of the Poland business community. 

