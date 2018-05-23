Airport security changes allow Vienna FD quicker access to patients

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport has made security changes to give first-responders easier access to the runway.

Last month, 21 News reported on concerns raised by the Vienna Fire Chief after a medical helicopter landed, but rescue crews were unable to quickly get past a gate to access the helicopter.

At that time, Vienna Fire Chief Richard Brannon told 21 news that a gate stood between a Vienna ambulance and a Cleveland Clinic medical crew that had landed and needed to be transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital to pick up a patient.

Brannon said their medic drove to the air base. The airbase then made contact with the control tower. The control tower was able to contact someone at home who was sent to open the gate, according to the fire chief.

The chief estimates 15-20 minutes were wasted during that process.

Since then the Executive Director of the Port Authority says security changes have been made.

Tuesday night, Vienna rescue crews were able to use those changes to access a medical helicopter that landed after business hours.

