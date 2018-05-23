State Senator proposes moving up potential TJX referendum vote

A State Senator from Trumbull County is looking to move along the process that could be needed to move forward with the Lordstown TJX project, rather than jeopardizing the distribution center.

Democrat Sean O'Brien from Bazetta says he has helped an amendment get put into a bill before the Ohio House of Representatives.

The amendment, if passed, would allow a potential vote on a referendum regarding the zoning changes needed to bring TJX HomeGoods to Trumbull County.

Village leaders say they have planned a public hearing on June 16th at 11 a.m. regarding the proposed changes. At that time, council will also hold their first reading on the proposed zoning changes.

Following that meeting, council expects that a second reading will take place Monday, June 18th and a third reading will take place Thursday the 21st.

From there the zoning changes would take effect 30 days after the final vote.

However, those opposed to the changes could petition and have a referendum placed on the ballot. The group would need to gain signatures and submit them to the Board of Elections.

O'Brien said that having a measure on a November project would hold up the process.

A release from the state senator says, "During discussions with TJX Homegoods, U.S. Representative Tim Ryan (D-13 Ohio), state Rep. Glenn Holmes (D-McDonald), Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill and Sen. O'Brien, it became apparent that TJX would need to begin construction preparations before this fall to make the 1.2 million square foot, $200 million project feasible. However, a referendum vote, if necessary, would not take place until November 2018 under current state law. That timing may have jeopardized the project."

"This amendment will protect the local election process, and it was important that we were able to get this done before summer recess," said Sen. O'Brien. "I would like to thank everyone who worked to make this a reality, including the local officials in the City of Lordstown, Rep. Glenn Holmes, Congressman Tim Ryan, Mayor Arno Hill, the Regional Chamber and the Trumbull County Board of Elections. The TJX Homegoods site in Lordstown will bring much-needed jobs and economic development to our community."

In addition to the construction of a distribution center in Lordstown, the project is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs. The facility could be up and running by 2020.

The House of Representatives must pass the bill, which would then head to Governor John Kasich's desk for approval.