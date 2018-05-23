Howland students help to clean up in Trumbull County

Students and local crews spent the day cleaning up the Golden Triangle in Trumbull County.

The area is home to several businesses, including Trumbull Industries, Novelis and Flex Strut. The businesses co-sponsored a boxed lunch for the students who participated in the annual day of service.

Howland High School seniors teamed up for the Clean Sweep program with the county engineer's office, Howland and Warren city crews to pick up litter.

Students picking up trash along Dana Street say it's important to give back.

"I think it's important because it's a better environment, it makes the community look nicer and it all around improves the quality of the life for residents," said Chuck Schnieder, a senior at Howland High School.