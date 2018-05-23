Valley police give advice for how to spot a drug house in your neighborhood

In an era where everyone's connected on social media, law enforcement says it's just as important to remain vigilant in real life.

Keeping your eyes open can be the tips that officers need to spot a drug house in your neighborhood.

So what should you look for?

Surveillance camera might be one clue.

Joe Dragovich, the Chief Deputy of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department, says surveillance cameras are on nearly every home search during a drug raid.

"A large majority of those usually have cameras. It's usually on a house that's not well maintained. But they have cameras. It doesn't mean anything's going on, it just could mean somebody's not able to keep the property up like they used to or they just want to feel safe and secure with the cameras."

But couple those surveillance cameras with traffic coming and going from the home at all hours.

"If you're then seeing increased vehicular traffic on a street that doesn't get that much traffic or at this rundown house with traffic and people coming and going at five or ten-minute intervals, all times of the day, that could be an indicator," Dragovich said.

However, drug houses are not exclusive to depressed areas they're also in suburbs.

"When you hit the sights and there are people there. Sometimes it's folks that you don't think belong together and it's certainly not a traditional situation like, 'Hey I'm renting this house and this is my roommate.' There's something odd about it. Like when you look and say who really lives in that house or who is staying there? The faces seem to change, maybe one face is constant. But those are indicators, and we've seen that," Dragovich said.

Vacant homes are also often used to deal drugs.

Dragovich tells 21 News, "There's a vacant home and all of a sudden there are two lawn chairs out there and there seem to be a couple folks hanging out there, and then there's that traffic pattern coming and going. They're hanging out smoking cigarettes, drinking at certain times and then they're gone, nobody lives there. But then they come back probably conducting business."

By making a call to the sheriff's tip line or another law enforcement agency you could be saving a life by taking a drug dealer off the streets.

"Who can tell me that the next buyer who was going to go see that dealer wasn't going to be the one to overdose," Dragovich said.

The reason enforcement is so important.

You can always make an anonymous tip if you suspect there's a drug house in your neighborhood.

Call local police or you can log on to the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department's website and leave a tip: www.sheriff.co.trumbull.oh.us

You can also call the Mahoning County Drug Task Force at (330) 333-1TIP (1847), or call Crime Stoppers at (330) 746-CLUE (2583).

