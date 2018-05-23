Police arrest one after Columbiana County drug raid

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force arrested a 26-year-old man and uncovered about $5,900 worth of drugs Wednesday.

In the report, Detective Lieutenant Brian McLaughlin said that while serving a warrant at a house on State Route 154 in Rogers, the task force found about 54 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin, 15 grams of marijuana, over $1,400 cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, two handguns and packaging material.

McLaughlin says Edward Knox Jr., 26, of Youngstown was arrested for tampering with evidence after allegedly throwing a gun out of a house window when the team was making its entry.

More charges are pending on multiple individuals, according to the report.