GM extends its military discount

General Motors has extended its military discount for up to three years after discharge for those who serve and their families.

The program provides a special discount on new vehicles at participating dealers to soldiers and veterans as well as their immediate family members.

"Supporting service members and their families is truly part of our fabric at GM," said Steve Hill, vice president, U.S. Sales, Service and Marketing.

Hill says that "extending the discount to three years post-service allows military families to settle back into civilian life and take the time they need before purchasing a new vehicle."

GM also employs more than 6,000 veterans and has been recognized as the top automotive employer for veterans and their spouses in the Military Times' "Best for Vets" and VIQTORY's "Military Friendly Spouse and Gold Employer" rankings.

For more information on the discount program, you can click here.