Bazetta Twp. recycling program gets dumped

We teach or children to re-use and recycle. But one Trumbull County community is doing away with their recycling program because some people are treating the recycling containers as garbage bins.

The recycling bins at the Bazetta township building are always busy.

"Sometimes I wait for a couple of weeks and bring a couple of bags but I bring all my cardboard and everything here. It cuts down on your garbage collection too a lot of that stuff goes into the fills," said recycler, Randall Kasunic of Cortland.

But soon they'll be gone.

Not everyone was dropping off just recyclables, some were dropping off their trash as well.

Trustees estimate that 40% of the stuff dropped off was just plain garbage. Whether it was just bags of garbage or furniture like mattresses or whole entire sofas.

The recycling project itself didn't cost Bazetta anything but to file charges against litterers, that was $300-$400 a pop.

"Every time somebody does something like that it costs our community money to clean it up, investigate it, write he citation and send it too the courts," said Trustee, Ted Webb.

Surveillance cameras caught the license plates of three people dumping, they were all charged.

One woman was caught dumping 24 bags of trash here. For trustees that was the final straw, when even cameras weren't stopping the garbage,

All the Bazetta bins will be removed on June 4th. Trustees hope the legitimate recyclers will go to other areas to drop off their plastics, glass and paper products.