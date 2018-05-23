The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown launches new website

In celebration of its 75th Jubilee Anniversary, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has launched its new website, DOY.org.

The new website's goal is to help further branding efforts of the Diocese and unite parishes, parishioners and their faith-based community across Northeast Ohio.

The launch is part of the 75th Jubilee Anniversary, which celebrates the formation of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown and its dedication to ministering and serving people in Ashtabula, Columbiana, Mahoning, Portage, Stark and Trumbull counties.

Features of the new site include the following:

An interactive calendar of events across the Diocese

Images of each of the 87 parishes in the Diocese with detailed information, including mass times and a history of each parish

Diocesan team and priest contact information

Secured log in for content for Catholic School teachers and administrators

Bi-lingual option for Spanish speaking parishioners to find what they need

Official blog of the Diocese of Youngstown with information from priests, team members and parishioners

The Diocese will be celebrating the Jubilee all during May.