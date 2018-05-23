Trumbull's Educational Service Center receives $1.2 million gran - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull's Educational Service Center receives $1.2 million grant

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
The Trumbull County Educational Service Center has received Ohio's Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant on Wednesday.

The $1.2 million grant has been awarded to TCESC preschools and six Trumbull County public school districts including Lakeview, Joseph Badger, Weathersfield, Lordstown, Newton Falls, and Southington. 

This grant will help push forward the 2018 initiate called Ohio's Plan to Raise Literacy.

The goal is to help public school educators in Trumbull County advance the language and literacy skills of students in preschool through 12th grade, according to a release.

The release says the three-year grant will focus on serving the greatest numbers of students living in poverty, students with disabilities, English learners and students identified as having a reading disability.

"It was a sincere goal of ours to reach as many disadvantaged students as possible while encompassing the learning of all students within our consortium," said Lauren DeJulio, TCESC, curriculum and instruction supervisor. 

In total, Ohio received $35 million from the U.S. Department of Education through the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant, according to a release.

"The TCESC Early Childhood program is very excited and grateful to be a recipient of the Striving Literacy Grant," said Gerri Melillo, TCESC, supervisor of preschool services.

"We are so excited to have the opportunity to share these instructional strategies with early childhood providers across Trumbull County," Melillo said. 

