Ohio Democrats say state government at "standstill"

Four Valley lawmakers are calling for action over what they describe as a Republican shutdown of state government.

On Wednesday, tensions continued because house republicans can't come to an agreement on who the next speaker will be after Cliff Rosenberger resigned last month due to an FBI investigation into misconduct.

Democrats say the scandal is paralyzing state government after two more house sessions were canceled Wednesday.

A little less than six weeks after resigning as speaker of the Ohio Statehouse, Cliff Rosenberger's home was raided by the FBI.

Rosenberger, who has denied any wrongdoing, stepped down last month after investigators started looking into his suspected pay for play activities with the payday loan industry.

The debate over who should be the next speaker has brought things to a halt. House Republicans haven't held a session since Rosenberger's resignation.

This has four Valley lawmakers calling for action.

Glenn Holmes, John Boccieri, Michele Lepore-Hagan and Michael O'Brien are putting the pressure on Republicans, telling them to stop playing games with our future.

"We have had to put important legislation on hold - laws that could help create good paying jobs, ensure retirement security for our elderly and future generations and protect consumers in the payday lending industry," O'Brien said. "Halting the legislative process is blatantly unfair to Ohio's hardworking taxpayers."

State Senator Joe Schiavoni is also concerned, pointing out an amendment for TJX.

"It's just delaying things that we really need to do now. Like today, we had an amendment for TJX," Schiavoni said. "If that doesn't pass the house, then Kasich doesn't get it, and then it doesn't get signed before a break."

This amendment would help expedite the process to bring the TJX distribution center to Lordstown.

The Senate passed an amendment Wednesday that would move a potential vote needed to approve the project from this November to August.

Discussions between TJX and local leaders made it clear that construction preparations for the distribution center would need to begin before this fall to make the project feasible.

Not having a vote until November could jeopardize the project.

The amendment still has to pass the House, and then would need to be signed by Governor Kasich.