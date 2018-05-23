Youngstown business owners on Phelphs Street proposal

Youngstown city officials held a public meeting at the Covelli Centre to discuss the Phelps Street proposal.

The meeting was packed.

Dozens of downtown business owners were in attendance.

"I'm all for this. We need to start thinking outside of the box. This is how Youngstown will grow," stated V2 Co-owner, Ed Moses.

Phelps Street would be shut down between Commerce and Federal Streets. City officials said the goal is to make it look like East 4th Street in Cleveland.

Bergen Giordani, owner of One Hot Cooke said she is concerned about the construction, but still in favor of the project.

"We have been downtown for five years and I would say we have been under construction with large equipment in front of our storefront for two of those five years," stated Giordani.

Suzie's Dogs and Drafts is located in the center on Phelps Street.

"I think in the long run if you seriously take a look at it and you developed that area, we are all going to benefit," said Mark Worsencroft of Justice League Restaurant Group.

The Federal owner also agrees the project will help the entire downtown area.

"We want to see downtown keep expanding. We are in favor of the project. And when people see the whole puzzle come together, they will say wow," stated Dan Martini.

For those who did not make the meeting, public comments or questions can be sent to Chuck Shasho. cshasho@youngstownohio.gov