Mercer County bridge project postponed

PennDOT has postponed construction on the Route 760 bridge over Bobby Run in Hermitage until 2019.

The project was originally set for 2018 but has been delayed to accommodate traffic.

Right now, there is a detour onto Route 760 from the area of the West Middlesex Viaduct in West Middlesex Borough.

The viaduct is currently closed and the detour is expected to remain in place through November 2018.

Construction on the Route 760 bridge is expected to begin in the spring of 2019.

The work will include replacing bridge beams as well as adding a waterproof membrane and updated guide rails.

No detours are anticipated with the Route 760 project and one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.