Fire breaks out in Boardman apartment

Investigators believe some repair work may have been the cause of a fire that broke out at a Boardman apartment complex early Thursday.

Firefighters were called out just after midnight to Applecrest Village when smoke began pouring out of one of the apartment units.

Authorities believe the fire which broke out in a bathroom may have been the result of an earlier fire that broke out when someone was making plumbing repairs.

As it turned out, the earlier fire had not been completely extinguished and spread through the inside of a wall.

No one was injured, but the occupant of the apartment was advised to find another place to stay until repairs can be made.