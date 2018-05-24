Police investigate serious injury of man on Youngstown's West Side

Police are trying to figure out how a man was so badly injured on Youngstown's West Side that doctors had to remove his spleen.

An ambulance brought the 58-year-old victim to St. Elizabeth Hospital Tuesday afternoon from the 100 block of North Hazelwood Avenue.

The man was so heavily sedated the investigating officer had to speak to a nurse who said she thinks the victim may have been assaulted by someone at Oakwood and Connecticut Avenues and walked to the address on North Hazelwood.

The victim's brother told police he believes his brother, who was not named in the police report, was either assaulted or run over by a vehicle.

Although the nurse said that the man was hit so hard that it required the removal of his spleen, she believes he will recover.