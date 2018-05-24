Couple sues GM over Chevy Cruze safety option

Attorneys for a Michigan couple have filed a civil lawsuit against General Motors claiming that a safety option offered on the Chevy Cruze has been unreliable.

Anthony and Lisa Hudson filed the suit in U.S. District Court claiming that the “Side Blind Spot Alert Systems” on 2013-2018 Cruzes can easily fail after exposure to rain, wet pavement and snow.

The Hudsons claim in the suit that the 2013 Cruze they bought from a Kalamazoo, Michigan dealer included the Side Blind Spot Alert System, for which they paid an extra $790.

According to the suit, the option is designed to alert drivers if there is a vehicle in the blind spots on the left and right side of the Cruze.

The Hudsons say the system failed in 2015 and they returned the car to the dealer for repair under warranty.

The lawsuit says the dealer had their car for nearly a month before it was returned to them.

The couple claims the alert system began to malfunction again after the car's warranty had expired.

The suit alleges that the sensors are placed on the rear bumper of the Cruze in a location that directs water and debris from the rear wheels into them.

In addition, the suit claims that the sensors and its wiring are poorly sealed, making them subject to damage by water and debris.

Attorneys are asking the court to give the lawsuit class-action status, which would allow any people who have had similar problems with their Cruze to join the suit.

As of Thursday morning, General Motors had not filed an answer to the lawsuit which seeks unspecified damages and attorney's fees.

General Motors makes the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown as well as in Mexico.

You may read the civil complaint here: