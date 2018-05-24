Car crashes into bear in Trumbull County

Within two days of black bear sightings reported in Trumbull County, a car crashed into one in Newton Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a bear crossing the westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike wandered in front of a Subaru Friday night.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the bear died.

The front end of the car was heavily damaged.

The accident came just one day after Niles Police investigated calls of bear sightings along Route 422 as well as North Main Street.

Police arrived in time to see the bear run into a wooded area.

One day before that, someone in Howland called the police to report seeing a black bear near the recycling center along North River Road.

The caller said it appeared that the bear weighed around 350 pounds.

It is not known if the bear struck on the turnpike was the same one from the previous sightings.