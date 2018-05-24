Police: drug, explosives probe prompted Reynolds school dismissal

Police have released new information on what led to the early dismissal at Reynolds school on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. Pymatuning Police searched the home of Randall Keith Curry, 51, and eventually arrested him on drug charges.

Authorities said that police served Curry with a search warrant at his residence, 8 Brentwood Drive Extension, which is near Reynolds schools, based on a tip that a man was growing marijuana in the basement.

Officers said that they discovered some concerning items throughout the home.

These discoveries prompted police to request help from the Allegheny Bomb Squad, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

A news release sent by Pymatuning police said that Curry was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug-related offenses, and causing or risking catastrophe.

Police said that he was taken to Mercer County Jail after he failed to post his $15,000 bond.

A woman at the same residence where Curry was found, Sybil E. Ditta, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, was arrested as well, by Pennsylvania probation and parole on unrelated charges.

Curry's house is a couple of blocks from Reynolds schools, which prompted the early dismissal.

Reynolds Superintendent John Sibeto told 21 News that the district was contacted by police Wednesday morning and told that they were handling a situation that could potentially result in the need for an evacuation.

Sibeto said he made the decision to dismiss early, rather than possibly deal with a late-day evacuation.

Sibeto said rumors that circulated earlier involving a shooting are inaccurate.

The district stresses that there was no incident at the school and that they acted in an abundance of caution.