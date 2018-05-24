Angel the puppy enjoys a day at Alliance Intermediate School

The Valley's registered "angel" puppy enjoyed a day at Alliance Intermediate School on Thursday, thanks to her new owner, Jodi Weaver.

Known now as Angel, the little lab who was thrown from a pickup truck has come a long way.

Angel was cared for by Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary until she was adopted by Ms. Weaver, a 5th-grade teacher at Alliance Intermediate School.

Thanks to the Animal Sanctuary and Ms. Weaver, Angel has now been living in her "forever home."

Naturally, Ms. Weaver's students are extremely excited about their teacher's new pup.

When asked how her students felt about Angel, Ms. Weaver previously told 21 News, "They are so excited and they have been begging me to bring her to school, so we are going to try to make that happen."

On Thursday, the students got their wish, when Ms. Weaver's 5th-grade class was able to spend the whole day with their teacher's new puppy.

Angel the puppy was around to teach the students empathy and how to treat all people kindly, no matter what.

Ms. Weaver said that she has two other labs at home who have completely accepted Angel, and they all get along great.